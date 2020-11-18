Hawaii’s Top 10 Provides the Most Voted Songs to Your Playlist

Honolulu (KHON2) – Get off your couch, and start dancing! Mikey Monis and Kristy Tamashiro countdown the top most requested songs, every Wednesday, when Hawaii’s Top 10airs on Living808.

Each week Hawaii’s Top 10 celebrates the most requested songs, voted by the listeners of Island 98.5. From dancing with Kimie Miner, to singing along with Maoli, this weekly music report will have these songs stuck in your head all day.

HAWAII’S TOP 10:

10. Ain’t No Love Like – JBoog

Instagram: @JBoogMusic

9. OMW- Jordee ft. Ana Vee

Instagram: @LikkleJordee @LoveAnaVee

8. Golden – Maoli

Instagram: @MaoliMusic

7. When the Rain Falls – Kolohe Kai

Instagram: @KoloheKai

6. Bonfire – Hirie

Instagram: @HirieMusic

5. Beast Mode – Johnny Suite

Instagram: @Johnny.Suite

4. Catching Lightning- Kolohe Kai

Instagram: @KoloheKai

3. Happy Pill – Common Kings

Instagram: @CommonKings

2. My Reason – Maoli

Instagram: @MaoliMusic

1.Morning Time – Fia

Instagram: @TheArtistFia