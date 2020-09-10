Hawaii’s Top 10 Brings the Fun in This Week’s Most Requested Local Songs

Honolulu (KHON2) – Let the countdown begin! Mikey Monis and Kristy Tamashiro are back with all your favorite local artists. Dance and sing along every Wednesday, when Hawaii’s Top 10 airs on Living808.

Join in the fun as Mikey and Kristy bring this weekly music report that showcases the 10 most requested songs on radio station Island 98.5. Whether you are strumming on your heartstrings with Kolohe Kai or hanging out with the local boys with Jasmin Nicole, Hawaii’s Top 10 will have these catchy tunes in your head all day long!

Hawaii’s Top 10:

1. My Reason – Maoli

Instagram: @MaoliMusic

Music Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ojLk-C845c4

2. Your Lovin is Enough – Pana Ft. Likkle Jordee

Instagram: @LikkleJordee @ProdPana

Music Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=feIEXP5Bssw

3. Mercy – Maoli

Instagram: @MaoliMusic

Music Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ljAKoum7eOQ

4. Catching Lightning – Kolohe Kai

Instagram: @KoloheKaiMusic

Music Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f8TjRMBjKJg

5. Rootz Girl – Eli Mac

Instagram: @Eli_Mac

Music Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ey9Oc4h3dcY

6. Happy Pill – Common Kings

Instagram: @CommonKings

Music Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5sKRz-iKyOs

7. Smoke All day – Ka’ikena Scanlan

Instagram: @KaikenaScanlen

Music Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fN6gdacK7Tc

8. WIthout You – Rebel Souljahz

Instagram: @RebelSouljahz

Music Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w-fabZuqYLo

9. Heartstrings – Kolohe Kai

Instagram: @KoloheKaiMusic

Music Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uw1KcCziQnI

10. A Dozen Roses – Sammy Johnson

Instagram:@SammyJohnson

Music Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C3C8mo1OdwY