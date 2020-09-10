Hawaii’s Top 10 Brings the Fun in This Week’s Most Requested Local Songs

Honolulu (KHON2) – Let the countdown begin! Mikey Monis and Kristy Tamashiro are back with all your favorite local artists. Dance and sing along every Wednesday, when Hawaii’s Top 10 airs on Living808.
Join in the fun as Mikey and Kristy bring this weekly music report that showcases the 10 most requested songs on radio station Island 98.5. Whether you are strumming on your heartstrings with Kolohe Kai or hanging out with the local boys with Jasmin Nicole, Hawaii’s Top 10 will have these catchy tunes in your head all day long!
Hawaii’s Top 10:
1. My Reason – Maoli
Instagram: @MaoliMusic
Music Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ojLk-C845c4
2. Your Lovin is Enough – Pana Ft. Likkle Jordee
Instagram: @LikkleJordee @ProdPana
Music Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=feIEXP5Bssw
3. Mercy – Maoli
Instagram: @MaoliMusic
Music Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ljAKoum7eOQ
4. Catching Lightning – Kolohe Kai
Instagram: @KoloheKaiMusic
Music Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f8TjRMBjKJg
5. Rootz Girl – Eli Mac
Instagram: @Eli_Mac
Music Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ey9Oc4h3dcY
6. Happy Pill – Common Kings
Instagram: @CommonKings
Music Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5sKRz-iKyOs
7. Smoke All day – Ka’ikena Scanlan
Instagram: @KaikenaScanlen
Music Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fN6gdacK7Tc
8. WIthout You – Rebel Souljahz
Instagram: @RebelSouljahz
Music Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w-fabZuqYLo
9. Heartstrings – Kolohe Kai
Instagram: @KoloheKaiMusic
Music Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uw1KcCziQnI
10. A Dozen Roses – Sammy Johnson
Instagram:@SammyJohnson
Music Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C3C8mo1OdwY