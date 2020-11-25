Honolulu (KHON2)- For a festive evening, tune into KHON2 on Thanksgiving night for music and fun. A great line-up of artists featuring Pure Heart, Ten Feet, Keahou, and Maila Gibson.

If you miss is, don’t worry because the conert will reair on KHII on Sunday at 8:30PM.

This is the first concert in a series of Holiday Concerts with two more planned for Christmas and New Years.

HAWAII STRONG THANKSGIVING CONCERT

Featuring PURE HEART, KEAHOU, TEN FEET, MAILA GISBON

KHON THURSDAY, 11/26 6:30PM-7PM

KHII SUNDAY, 11/29 8:30PM-9PM

How can you celebrate the holidays this year?

· Celebrate only with those in your household.

· Use digital platforms like Zoom or FaceTime to celebrate virtually.

· Cozy up with your favorite holiday foods, movies, TV shows, or games.

· If you must have a small gathering, try to do it outdoors, limit the number of people, wear face coverings, do not share serving utensils, shorten visit times, and keep everyone apart six feet.

· Avoid shopping crowds by doing your holiday shopping online. You can support local vendors on sites like Pop-up Makeke, Made in Hawaii Festival or the Buy Hawaii, Give Aloha websites.

To learn more about how to gather safely visit https://hawaiicovid19.com/safe-gatherings/