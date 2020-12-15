Hawaii Boy Spreads The Aloha Spirit in Utah& Through Music

Honolulu (KHON2) – Waipahu boy, Victor Pouesi better known as Aholadavic brings the island music to Utah in effort to spread the aloha spirit.

You can take the boy out of the islands, but not the islands out of the boy. Up and coming musician, Aholadavic is getting positive attention in the music industry with his musical infusion of reggae and R&B.

“I started recording and performing a year ago, and in the best way possible it’s been an overwhelming feeling. Within the past year, I was able to release my first single and we have been getting a lot of love from all of our listeners,” says Aholadavic, singer and songwriter.

Fans of the reggae genre have been wildly popular in the islands as artists break boundaries to mix the island music with other genres, something that Aholadavic wanted to share with his family and friends in Utah.

Aholadavic says, “As a Hawaii boy, it’s pretty surprising that people out here in Utah have never heard of big reggae bands that we typically listen to back home. That’s when I got excited and became dedicated to sharing my culture with everyone here.”

Since his popularity in Utah has been growing, Aholadavic has dropped his first single, “Drop it Low” which is available on all streaming platforms.