Haku Keiki’s first full feature album ‘Children of the Sea (Na Kama Kai)’ drops today

Big announcement! Today is the official release of Haku Keiki’s first full feature album, ‘Children of the Sea (Na Kama Kai)’ that features a new single with Paul Fuga and Taimane called ‘Holo Ka Wa`a’.

The 11-track-album celebrates the mission of local non-profit Na Kama Kai. Na Kama Kai empowers keiki to embrace a deeper sense of aloha and personal understanding of their kūleana for Hawaii’s natural environment.

The keiki were mentored and guided by Haku Collective co-founder/President and Grammy-nominated music producer, singer/songwriter Kimié Miner and Nā Hōkū Hanohano award winning singer/songwriter, Paula Fuga.

Website: https://www.hakuhawaii.com/CHILDRENOFTHESEA