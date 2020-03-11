Ha’ina Jam – Alecia Kanamu

PART 1: ALCAPULCO RESTAURANT

Mikey introduces Alecia Kanamu to the Living808 viewers while enjoying lunch at Alcupulco Restaurant, one of Alecia’s favorite go-to places to eat before her gig.

PART 2: NA MAKA O PU’UWAI ALOHA

Alecia introduces Mikey to Jonah, her ukulele instructor at Na Maka O Pu’uwai Aloha performing studios; ash she rehearses for her gig later on tonight.

PART 3: LIVE IN STUDIO

Alecia Kanamu stops by the Living808 set to perform for the first time ever: her original song written for her late grandpa.