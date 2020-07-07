Grammy Nominated Musician Releases New Single

Jesse Snyder is a Grammy Award nominated musician and arranger and has played tenor and baritone saxophones, flute, clarinet, lead and background vocals on award winning albums and toured extensively throughout the United States.

Snyder currently lives on the Big Island and has found new inspiration for music and recently decided to sing on his yet to be released album “Muse.”

Jesse released a single off that album that has great meaning to him and has energized his career all while dealing with the pandemic woes that local musicians are having to deal with. The single entitled “Waikiki” can be found on his website http://jessesnyder.com