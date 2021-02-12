Get Your Tickets to see Anuhea Jam!

Honolulu (KHON2) – You can still catch Anuhea’s sold out Valentine’s shows at Blue Note Hawaii with a concert livestream.

Live shows are sold out but fans can livestream on Friday, February 12 @ 6:00pm HST – $25<https://www.showclix.com/event/anuhea-justin/tag/bnhwebsite>

Anuhea teams up with Justin Kawika Young for six shows billed as “An Intimate Weekend of Music and Aloha,” a fitting theme for Valentine’s Day.

The song list will be all about love. Anuhea and her anujammers are excited to come back to the Blue Note for live shows!

Anuhea performed 2 songs on Living808 as a taste of the love songs she may start singing.

Get your tickets to the livestream.

Website: www.bluenotehawaii.com and www.anuheajams.com

Social Media Handles: @bluenotehawaii @anuheajams