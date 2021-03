Honolulu (KHON2) - Hawaii's longest running virtual concert is marking its one year anniversary this Saturday with local artists who have been recognized by the Recording Academy.

Hosted by local record label, Haku Collective, 'Mele in Hawaii' is Hawaii's first multi- home, live-streaming series since the stay-at-home pandemic mandate of March 2020. The virtual concerts have brought entertainment to many across the world while supporting local musicians who have been affected by the covid-19 pandemic.