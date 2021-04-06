Chante Returns to the Stage With In-Person Audience

Honolulu (KHON2) – As covid-19 restrictions are slowly lifted, musicians are returning to performing in person with new state guidelines.

Local singer and songwriter, Chante will be performing with fellow musician Johnny Suite this Friday as they headline this weeks’ Grub and Groove concert presented by Hawaii’s Finest.

“I am a little nervous, I haven’t performed in front of a live audience in over a year, but I know the show will be great because our fans are always lively and full of energy, and that’s what I missed the most,” says Chante, singer and songwriter.

With hit singles such as “Some Lovin” and “Looking For,” fans of both Chante and Johnny Suite can expect a full hour of original music and covers from some of their favorite artists.

Chante says, “Whenever Johnny and I are in the same room, we manage to make everyone laugh and enjoy themselves. That’s what our fans can expect, a night full of laughter and great music, something that is much needed after a confusing year.”

Tickets for this weekends’ Grub and Groove concert can be purchased on the official website of Hawaii’s Finest.

WEBSITE:

www.HIFinest.com

INSTAGRAMS:

@HiFinest

@MistahChante

@Johnny.Suite