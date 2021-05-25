Chante Prepares to Drop Newest Single “On The Line”

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local musician, Chante brings the tunes just in time for summer, with his newest single.

From in-person and virtual concerts, local singer and songwriter Chante has been in the recording studio preparing for his newest single, “On The Line.”

“I am super excited to be dropping my 8th single titled ‘On The Line’ on May 28th. It will be available for pre-order on May 14th. I couldn’t be happier to have reunited with local producer Pana to create another Lover’s Rock tune,” says Chante, Singer and Songwriter.

With a lot of opportunities being presented to local musicians amid the covid-19 pandemic, Chante has been using his time wisely focusing on his craft, which involves other local musicians.

Chante says, “Right now I have been collaborating with some other artists, Fia being one of them. Being that live performances are slowly coming back, I have been networking and in the studios with other people I respect in the music industry.”

With the big success of his previous virtual concert, Chante and his team have been preparing for another live-stream to help promote his newest single.

“Following this release, I will be hosting an online virtual concert to promote my new single. I will also be dropping an official music video, which we hope you enjoy this summer,” says Chante.

“On The Line” is available to download on all streaming platforms, Friday, May 28 on all digital platforms.

SOCIAL MEDIA:

Instagram: @MistahChante