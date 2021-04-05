Blue Note Hawaii Welcomes Back Artists in Partnership With The Henry Kapono Foundation

Honolulu (KHON2) – Blue Note Hawaii continues to entertain concert goers with the return of Henry Kapono’s Artists 2 Artists performance.

No stranger to Hawaii’s music industry, local musician, Dwight Kanae is sharing his musical talent with Hawaii residents this week, a performance he has been waiting on since the start of the stay at home order.

“It feels good to prepare for a live studio audience after a long time of being a way. This past year has been a challenging year for most artists, and it’s great to know that Blue Note Hawaii and its staff are supporting musicians like myself, to help bring back our gigs,” says Dwight Kanae, Guitarist.

This weekend concert goers can look forward to a night of live entertainment with some of Hawaii’s most respected talent, as they perform in Henry Kapono’s Artists 2 Artist concert, most of which Kanae has shared the stage with before in the past.

Kanae, “I am truly thankful that the Henry Kapono foundation has asked me to open up for them at this week’s concert. Over the years I have played with artists like, Martin Pahinui, Palani Vaughn, Moe Keale, Kelly Boy Delima, Makaha Sons and Jake Shimabukuro, just to name a few.”

In addition to working with some of Hawaii’s musicians, Kanae has worked with the team at Blue Note Hawaii, a local venue, in which he has fond memories.

“The team at Blue Note Hawaii has always been excellent to me. Everyone there is really dedicated to bringing the entertainment to the people of Hawaii and its guests. The staff already has been great with their safety for everyone, and now that they are back open, their dedication for a safer night out has been like never before,” says Kanae.

Those looking to purchase tickets to this week’s “Artists 2 Artists” performance can do so at Blue Note Hawaii’s official website.

