BEAT-LELE Beatles Tribute at Blue Note Hawaii July 17-19

Honolulu (KHON2) – Blue Note Hawaii presents three-time Na Hoku Hanohano Award Nominees for their popular Beatles tribute show July 17-19.

It will be a special live show that marks the 50th anniversary of the Beatles’ classic Let It Be.

The four Beatle-loving musicians from Oahu decided to reinvent themselves and fuse the beautiful music of the Beatles with their passion of playing the ukulele. There is no other musical group in the world combining the timeless music of The Beatles to the soaring popularity of the ukulele with added percussion of a cajon.

​With Sonny Aquino as “John”, Nolet Quiason as “Paul”, Alastar McNeil as “George” and Dennis Muth as “Ringo”, each band member sings and performs their respective parts as one would expect from the original recording. BEAT-LELE spans the career of The Beatles catalogue from Love Me Do through their later years of Let It Be and Abbey Road and everything in between.

BEAT-LELE recently released their second album, Fab4on4Strings, produced by legendary producer/engineer Dave Tucciarone. BEAT-LELE was also honored to have been invited to the 2017 International Beatle Week Festival in Liverpool, England where they performed ten shows over seven days to thousands of energetic Beatles fans from the world over, including the famous Cavern Club.

They’ve toured parts of the US mainland, performed regularly at Roy Sakuma’s “Wildest Show in Town” at the Honolulu Zoo and the Honolulu Ukulele Festival and have sold out theaters across the islands. They are excited to share this harmonious blend of “island-style” Beatles music with Hawaii and everyone else across the universe.

You can get tickets for one of BEAT-LELE’s shows July 17-19 at 6 or 9 pm.

Website: www.bluenotehawaii.com

https://www.beatle-lele.com/