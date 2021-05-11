B.E.T. Celebrates Popular New Single

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local Band, B.E.T. gets recognized by many for their newest single, “Who’s Loving You.”

Known for their hit songs like “If it Ain’t Real Love” and “Trust in Me,” local band, B.E.T. is receiving positive feedback from the local community with their new song, “Who’s Loving You.”

“Who’s loving you, came from a breakup point. It’s a reminder song that not everyone you meet will be romantically compatible with you, and that’s okay. The lesson is to get up, and be brave enough to keep loving,” says Papa T, Singer and Songwriter of B.E.T.

In addition to their latest single, B.E.T. has been active in the community working with local organizations and hosting virtual performances.

“We been doing virtual concerts with local businesses and organizations. As of late, we released our newest songs, ‘Who’s Loving You’ and ‘Calling Me Home,'” says JD, Singer and Songwriter of B.E.T.

Those looking to keep up with B.E.T’s latest singles and upcoming performances are encouraged to follow the band’s official instagram.

SOCIAL MEDIA HANDLE: Instagram: @BET_BigEveryTime

WEBSITE: www.BigEverytime.info