Ashton Nicolas Breaks Into The Local Music Scene With New Single “Find Me”

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local musician, Ashton Nicolas is bringing the tunes to households around the state to remind residents to take care of this beautiful place we call home.

Musicians are using their voice and talent to bring current events and situations to light through their music. Local singer and songwriter, Ashton Nicolas is sharing his love for the islands through his newest single, “Find Me.”

“‘Find Me’ is an original tune that honors our island home and is about my favorite places to be. It’s a shout-out to my hometown and highlights some of my favorite things to do. The perfect song for your next holoholo! This reggae track was produced by 2x Grammy-nominated producer Leslie Ludiazo and features Guy James on guitar,” says Ashton Nicolas, Singer and Songwriter.

Even though this is Nicolas’ first single since breaking into the Hawaiian music industry, Nicolas is no stranger to making music and entertaining audiences, studying with some of Hawaii’s most respected artists.

Nicolas says, “I studied music ever since I was young, and recently took part in Kimie and Haku Collectives mele bootcamp, that’s when I started taking music seriously.”

Find Me is available for pre-order, and will be available to download Friday, January 22.

www.CreativeNativesHi.com

Instagram: @AshtonNicolasLive