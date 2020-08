The Island Music Awards is coming up, and we are getting to know the nominees a little better. Joining Mikey and Kristy for an exclusive interview about her nominations at this year’s 2020 Island Mu Awards, is singer/songwriter, Ana Vee.

To learn more about her and her music follow her on Instagram at @LoveAnaVee Also, make sure to tune into the Island Music Awards, Saturday August 29, at 7PM on KHON2