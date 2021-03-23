Ana Vee Gives Exclusive Details Behind Her Latest Music Video

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local Musician, Ana Vee is making dreams come true with her latest single, “Dream Come True.”

Since her win from this years’ Island Music Awards, local singer and songwriter, Ana Vee has been getting a lot of positive attention for her music video, “Dream Come True.”

“The song was inspired by my love for the “doo wop” era in music. The goal was to turn the feeling of the “honeymoon phase” into a visual art. Thanks to my makeup artist, and director Clint for coming up with the concept,” says Ana Vee, Singer and Songwriter.

With colorful outfits, 50 inspired makeup and catchy lyrics, Ana Vee and her creative team have developed a music video for her song “Dream Come True,” which has been receiving a lot of streams online.

Ana Vee says,” The feedback from my fans and followers have been amazing, I really wanted to include my family in this video and when I did, I think that’s what resonated with a lot of people.”

Dream Come True Is Available to Stream on all digital platforms.