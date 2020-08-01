Amy Hānaiali’i’ Performs Ahead of Two Live Shows at Blue Note Hawaii

Honolulu (KHON2) – Hawai’i’s top selling female vocalist of all time, Amy Hānaiali’i’, gave Living808 a preview of her two live shows at Blue Note Hawaii on July 31st.

The singer-songwriter will perform Kalawaiʻanui and other favorites from her acclaimed career as recording artist that has garnered five GRAMMY® nominations for Best Hawaiian Music Album and 22 Nā Hōkū Hanohano awards – Hawai’i’s equivalent to the GRAMMY® awards.

Amy looks forward to entertaining fans and reuniting with her band for her Blue Note shows.

AMY HANAIALI’I

July 31, 2020

Tickets: Premium $35 Per Seat, Loge $25 Per Seat

For your safety, only complete tables are available to purchase. No individual tickets are available.

Showtimes: 6:00 & 9:00 p.m.

Doors: 4:30 & 8:30 p.m.

Website:

www.bluenotehawaii.com

amyhawaii.com

Social Media Handles: @hanaialii