Murphy Street Collector on KHII

The Murphy Street Collector is a show focused on the collector culture and told through the lens of a lifestyle show. The season finale of The Murphy Street Collector airs this Saturday at 6:30pm on KHII. A show for collectors, about collectors and the collector culture. Find new places to visit and eat, hear about the latest in toys, cards, fashion, shoes, and so much more. Host Kawika Smith takes us around town to visit artists and creators and other toy enthusiasts. Past episodes of the Murphy Street Collector can be viewed on YouTube at Murphy Street Productions and follow the show on Instagram @murphystreet808. Make sure to tune in this weekend for his excursion to Anaheim and the Happiest Place on Earth.