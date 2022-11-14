The lead singer of Multi-Country Music Award-wining group RASCAL FLATTS, Gary LeVox, will be making his Hawaii debut on Friday, February 10, 2023 at The Aloha Stadium. Arguably one of the world’s most successful and distinguishable voices in music today, LeVox will be performing the former groups powerhouse hits like “What Hurts The Most”, “Life Is A Highway”, “My Wish”, “Bless The Broken Road” , “Summer Nights”, and new music from LeVox solo album “Get Down Like That.”

Born and raised in Columbus, Ohio, LeVox made a name for himself as the lead singer in the multi-platinum-selling country-pop group Rascal Flatts. He has loved music ever since he can remember and fondly recalls Saturday nights at his grandparents’ house when they all use to sing hymns together. Gary was working for the Franklin County (OH) Board of Developmental Disabilities when he decided to give Nashville a shot one night while sitting in his mom’s kitchen and feeling God’s presence before him. Right then and there he quit the job he had had for 10 years and sold everything on a true leap of faith. He knew he had been given a gift, and right then and there he decided it was time to try and use it. Two minutes after he drove into town, he was in a Nashville studio singing backgrounds on Michael English’s gospel record. Soon thereafter, Rascal Flatts was born, and now more than two decades later, that gift keeps on giving.

Since their founding in 2000 and subsequent breakout with the Top 5 hit, “Prayin’ for Daylight,” the band went on to infuse country’s traditional mainstream with smooth-pop textures, arena-rocking energy and faithful positivity, impacting countless fans and fellow artists along the way. They racked up 17 Number One hits, over 23.4 million albums sold, 35 million digital downloads, 2.2 billion streams worldwide and 4.4 billion streams solely on Pandora, while also selling over 11 million concert tickets and earning more than 40 trophies from the ACA, ACM, AMA, CMA, People’s Choice and more, making them the most awarded country group of the past decade.

Opening for Gary LeVox are local favorites, Kapena, Kaleae Parish, Kalena Ku & Dita Holyfield. Tickets to Gary LeVox on sale at 9am on Saturday November 19 online at www.tmrevents.net.