Honolulu (KHON2) – The Recording Academy’s MusiCares Charity honors Smokey Robinson and Berry Gordy in star-studded tribute at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Part of the Recording Academy, The MusiCares Charity is aimed to providing music professionals with health and human services across a spectrum of needs. For the first time, MusiCares honored two musicians at the Los Angeles Convention Center as is 2023 Persons Of The Year, one of the most prestigious events to be held during GRAMMY Week.

“I think what’s great about Smokey and Berry is that they are trailblazers in the music industry. They inspired, motivated and paved the way for other musicians, some of which use the same methods and techniques in their music today,” says Harvey Mason Jr, The Recording Academy CEO.

Those looking to get involved with MusiCares can learn more via its official website.

MusiCares:

www.musicares.org