Mother/Daughter Makeover by Panci & Nueve Salon

Honolulu (KHON2) – Living808 played matchmaker for a New Year makeover for a Kailua mother and daughter who wanted to donate their long locks to Wigs for kids.

Celebrity Stylist Crystal Pancipanci teamed up with Nueve Salon owner Abe Rodrigues to give new looks to busy Bank of Hawaii Senior Vice President Andrea Ignacio and her 10-year-old daughter Harper, who was inspired to donate their hair to kids with cancer.

Andrea is a low maintenance Country girl from Texas who normally wears her hair up. She had not cut her hair in over a year, or colored her hair in 15+ years.

Watch to see how Crystal and Abe pulled off the dramatic makeovers!

Website: Nuevesalon.com and Pancistyle.com