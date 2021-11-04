Vida Mia Hawaii Now Offers Morning Coffee Cruises

Honolulu (KHON2) – Luxury Yacht Charter, Vida Mia Hawaii now offers coffee cruises to passengers looking to take in the Waikiki shoreline from sea.

Coffee lovers can now enjoy their morning brew on Vida Mia Hawaii’s Morning Coffee Cruise as a way to kick start their day.

“The Vida Mia Morning Experience is a coffee morning cruise that departs at 7AM and includes both coffee and pastries.Coffee which is provided by our friends at Honolulu Coffee Company. In addition to the coffee and treats, on board, we even have a chef that will offer fresh fruit all locally grown in Hawaii,” says Brynn Rovito, Owner of Vida Mia Hawaii.

Not only is the Vida Mia Morning Experience great for its passengers, Rovito feels local businesses will enjoy it as well.

Rovito says, “Some businesses will take advantage of our offering, buying out the excursion so they can have a great team building experience.”

Viewers of Living808 will receive a 25% discount off the Vida Mia Morning Experience. To learn more about Vida Mia Hawaii and its other offerings, guests are invited to check out the official Vida Mia Hawaii website and social media account.

WEBSITE:

www.TheVidaMia.com

SOCIAL MEDIA HANDLE:

@VidaMiaHawaii (Instagram)

Living808 Discount Instructions:

The Vida Mia is offering our Living808 viewers a special deal:

Visit www.thevidamia.com/mornings and enter the code LIVING808 during checkout for 25% off your next morning cruise!