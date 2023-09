Morgan has graced NBC, CBS, Comedy Central, Funny or Die, and now MTV’s “Wild ‘n’ Out.” With over a decade of experience, he’s a social media sensation, boasting millions of views and followers. Morgan’s album and comedy special, “I Hope My Ex Doesn’t See This,” are available for streaming. Catch him live on September 20, 2023, at 8:00 PM in Hawaii. Arrive early for seating and enjoy a full dinner menu.

Find your tickets at Blue Note Hawaii.