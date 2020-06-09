Victory Trades Alliance Provides Careers

Most people would agree that giving back to the men and women who have defended our country is what we should all be doing, but what is it about veterans that makes them such valuable employees for companies to hire? We asked that question to the President of the Victory Trades Alliance Chaunte Hall who has also served in the military.

“On average, 250,000 service members transition from a military commitment to the civilian sector and there are few opportunities as rewarding as one that allows communities to collaboratively welcome and support our transitioning service members and their families – a nation of heroes, exploring opportunities that will enable them to successfully reintegrate into the civilian sector. We are facing a competitive global economy, America’s economic strength and stability depends on a strong, highly-skilled and vibrant workforce – this workforce is all that our Military Community encompasses.”

Countless families who have been struggling with finding and maintaining employment during this pandemic could truly benefit from joining the trades industry, but most people aren’t aware of what life in the trades looks like. The trades offer stability, career progression, salaries that rival college graduates according to the BLS, and an opportunity to relocate.

With the economy in turmoil and industries tightening their belts, furloughing or even laying off many of their employees, the MEP industry has managed to perform well over the last few months.

“The MEP industry is considered as essential and VTA believes opportunities within the trades will continue to rise as more corporations are taking advantage of employees working from home – this means that we are in our homes more and we will want to ensure the health and safety of our home environments.”

