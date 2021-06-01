Mob Nation Supports Mom Owned Businesses

Honolulu (KHON2) – The Mob Nation is bringing together Mom Owned Businesses together as a support system for women balancing motherhood and business.

“I founded the MOB Nation in 2012 after searching for my people,” explains Aria Leighty, Founder & CEO of this national, award winning Mom-Owned Business or “MOB” Nation. “I was looking for at least one more Mom-Owned Business that I could connect with. Someone that shared my unique struggles. At first the intention was a networking group, but as I met hundreds of Mom-Owned Businesses I realized that so much more was needed for those balancing motherhood and business to thrive.”

The group expanded in 2016 with the paid membership version of The MOB Nation that brings all the things Mom Owned Businesses need- resources, personal development, and connection.

Prior to Covid, The Mob Nation hosted 30 in person Meetups per month across the nation. Virtual Meetups kept the women together to exchange ideas due to Covid.

We have the largest Mom-Owned Business directory in the nation and we know that there really is a MOB for any service or product you are looking for. Everything from coffee, to lawyers, to realtors, to cleaning products- you can find it with in our community. Theres a MOB for that is a life style and culture. We promote with in our group to switch as many purchases as possible to our members so that we can get more wealth into the hands of more Mom Owned businesses. We have worked hard to build our own micro economy among our members.

Leighty says there are so many ways a local mom can benefit from expanding her network on a national level. According to her, service based members are now receiving clients from different states, making sales AND building retail/wholesale relationships in stores they would have not normally had a chance to connect with. Now that people are traveling again and Hawaii having such high tourism, you will see many MOBS who visit different areas post with in the group to see which MOBS they should visit/shop with when they come to town.

You can get to know what the group is about at a Virtual Meetup. You can learn more about membership and events at themobnation.com

Website: themobnation.com

Social Media Handles: @arialeighty @the.mobnation