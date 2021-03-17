Marine Corps Community Services Offers Amazing Employee Benefits For New Hires

Honolulu (KHON2) – The Marine Corps Community Services is searching for new applicants willing to join their retail team at the Marine Corps Exchange.

The Marine Corps Community Services (MCCS) is the largest federal employer on the windward side of O’ahu, in which they are currently searching for new applicants to fill several positions at the Marine Corps Exchange.

“An exchange is a military retail facility that serves active duty, their families, retirees and even some other authorized customers. We have a bunch of stores that we run, and we’re currently looking to fill a number of different positions,” says Beverly Hudgins, Retail Director at MCCS.

Whether applicants have experience in retail or not, Hudgins feels the perfect hire is someone who is eager to work with people and willing to pursue a career in retail.

Hudgins says, “When we say join us, we mean it as a career, not just a job. We’re looking to hire folks from our community of all levels of experience. There is plenty of opportunity to use the skills they may have, and definitely expand them.”

In addition to having access to shop at any exchange on O’ahu and traditional benefits, the MCCS offers a variety of unique employee perks.

“We offer some unique benefits you just can’t get anywhere else, such as access to our Marina and world-class golf course. MCCS employees can also use our fitness facilities, private beaches and even shop on base at the Marine Corps exchange. Many of the services we provide the Marines and families aboard the base are also extended to the civilians who support them,” says Madison Aiu, Human Resources Technician at MCCS.

Those looking for job opportunities at the Marine Corps Community Services are invited to the MCCS job fair on March 27th in Kailua, or can apply online at the official MCCS website.

TO APPLY ONLINE:

www.MccsHawaii.com/Careers