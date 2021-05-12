Learn Financial Literacy with Ray Jr. Trading App

Honolulu (KHON2) – Hawaii concert promoter Raymond Ho Jr. now has his own app to promote financial literacy.

Ray Jr. pivoted during the pandemic from live concerts to developing the Ray Jr. Trading app that teaches everything from trading strategy and best practices to virtual course and education.

12 years ago, Ray’s team started the highly popular MayJah RayJah Music Festival and the MayJah RayJah brand. “In 2020 with COVID 19 and the loss of live events, all that went away,” says Ray. “We were forced to cancel upcoming shows with no foreseeable relaunch ahead. A quarter of a million-dollar hit to the company almost overnight, with the long term revenue losses to amount in the millions.”

Once concerts were sidelined, he decided to pivot, got educated in the stock market, and pursue swing trading. From there, he says, “I quickly found a new passion an my trading experiences and lessons I teamed up with an app developer to create “Ray Jr. Trading” Hawaii’s Financial Ecosystem.”

You can sign up for the app to get more education about trading and investing.

For membership & more Information go to: rayjrtrading.com

Website: https://rayjrtrading.com

Email: rayjr@tmrmusicfestival.com

Social Media Handles: @rayjrhawaii & @rayjrtrading