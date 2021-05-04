American Marketing Association Hawaii’s Pacific Marketing Conference Returns

American Marketing Association (AMA) Hawaii’s Pacific Marketing Conference (PMC) Returns

AMA Hawai‘i is excited to bring back our Pacific Marketing Conference and this year it’s going virtual with a 3-day conference! Starting with master class-style workshops on May 18th, followed by 2 days of robust programming that takes a deep dive into the marketing industry.

The goal with this conference is to empower each PMC 2021 attendee to absorb the experiences, knowledge, and skills of industry professionals to further drive career and organization-focused successes. They will be covering a wide range of topics – from activating a marketing strategy on Google platforms, to social media strategy, programmatic advertising and more! They will also be inviting Hawaii companies in various industries to come and talk about the meaningful shifts they have taken during this unprecedented time and their recovery plan.

AMA Hawaii – Virtual Pacific Marketing Conference

May 18th – May 20th

Register now at pacificmarketingconference.com