Monday music with Micah Ganiron

Micah Ganiron recently released his newest single, “Let Me Sing,” on July 19, 2019, which was recorded at Zeo Music Studio and produced by Nā Hōkū Hanohano award winning artist/music producer, Imua Garza. Ganiron was taught to use his instrument of choice, the Ukulele, by one of the greatest players of this generation, Jake Shimabukuro. Micah will also be opening at The MayJah RayJah Music Festival on Friday July 26, 2019 at the Aloha Stadium to showcase his latest song and music video.
