The former ‘The Voice’ Contestant Thunderstorm Artis joined John Veneri on Living808 today to talk about everything from being able to come home to play solo shows at Blue Note Hawaii this weekend to how much being on ‘The Voice’ molded him as a musician.

Thunderstorm is playing 4 shows this weekend Feb 4th and 5th with shows at 6:30pm and 9pm. Get your tickets today at bluenotehawaii.com