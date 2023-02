The Manhattan Transfer is celebrating it’s 50th Anniversary and final world tour with a stop at Blue Note Waikiki. Best known for their hits like “Birdland,” and “Tuxedo Junction,” the GRAMMY®-winning group displays amazing versatility, incorporating pop, jazz, R&B, rock and roll, swing, symphonic and a cappella music. Catch their Final World Tour making a stop in Honolulu Tuesday and Wednesday February 21st and 22nd with one show each night at 6:30pm. Reserve your tickets at Bluenotehawaii.com