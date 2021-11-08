Monday Blues: Kolohe Kai Talks About Blue Note Hawaii Shows, Tour & Live Album

Honolulu (KHON2) – Alaska Airlines is partnering with Kolohe Kai for the band’s long-awaited sold out 10th Anniversary west coast tour. It’s the biggest west coast tour Kolohe Kai has ever done and was postponed for a year and a half due to the pandemic.

The live Kolohe Kai shows with full band kick off in Seattle on November 9th and makes stops in Oregon and California before coming back home to bring the energetic performances to the Blue Note Hawaii. Kolohe Kai will come home and celebrate with local fans with 4 nights of concerts at the intimate Blue Note Hawaii venue December 2nd-5th. The Blue Note Hawaii brings back special memories for lead singer Roman De Peralta. It’s the stage where he got his start as a young boy called up by his uncle on stage to sing Elvis with the Society of Seven.

We caught up with Roman before he leaves for the mainland to talk about what Kolohe Kai has planned for fans from the west coast to the islands. He also shared the full music video for his hit cover of Stevie Wonder’s Isn’t She Lovey.

Tickets are going fast for Kolohe Kai’s Blue Note Hawaii 6pm & 9pm shows from December 2-5.

