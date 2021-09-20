Monday Blues: Hoku edition with Stacie Kuulei

Local entertainer Stacie Kuulei is looking forward to Octobers 44th Annual Na Hoku Hanohano Awards show as a first time nominee. Kuulei’s original Christmas song ‘Christmas Joy’ is nominated as a finalist and she was was part of the Na Hoku Performance where she had the opportunity to perform with Ho’okena.

Her newest album is already out on digital platforms with the actual CD on it’s way. The album is a collaboration of Hawaiian, Soul, R&B, Pop, and Contemporary Music that involved Horace Dudoit III, Anakala Moonie Kauakahi, Kalani Pe’a, Kumu Keli’I Puchalski, Aiau Koa, Lopaka Kapanui Arex Ikehara, Todd Yukumoto, Ralph Malani, Chalei “Hula Barbie” Mckee.

And what’s next for Stacie?

“I’m writing new songs for my next album and looking at possible golden songs that I like to cover. I am also working on writing a book to be released for Christmas. I continue to gig at Bourbon Street Honolulu on Wednesdays and Saturday, and the Tapa Bar on Sundays.”

You can also follow her to find out the latest on gigs and music @staciekuuleimusic on Instagram and Stacie Ku’ulei on Facebook.