Monday Blues: Dave Turner’s Tribute to Billy Joel & Elton John

Honolulu (KHON2) – Singer-songwriter Dave Turner will bring the greatest hits of two musical greats together for a Tribute to Billy Joel and Elton John at Blue Note Hawaii.

Mike Lewis & Friends Present A Night of Billy Joel & Elton John With Dave Turner & The Turnstyles September 13th at 6 and 8:30pm.

Turner has spent the last decade playing music all over the island of Oahu and looks forward to taking center stage at Blue Note for a tribute to the two icons.

He performed Billy Joel’s Piano Man and New York State of Mind on Living808 as a preview to his concerts.

For tickets, visit https://www.bluenotehawaii.com/

PLEASE NOTE:

Due to a city mandate, all attendees will be required to show proof of vaccination or negative test, taken within 48 hours of the event, along with a valid photo ID for entry.