Mom/Daughter Photo Shoot by Aloha Media Productions Featuring Tannya & Hana Joaquin

Honolulu (KHON2) – The Aloha Media Productions team behind Living808’s fun social media videos invited us to see them in action at their Aiea studio.

Tannya Joaquin visited the Aloha Media Productions studio for a family photo shoot with her daughter Hana in matching Mom and daughter Manuhealii styles and a behind the scenes look at all of their services.

Aloha Media Productions offers photo and video for weddings as well as commercial businesses.

They also offer photo booths, DJ, lighting, and MC services for events as well as post production engineering, original music compositions, and studio rentals, which have been popular for Girls’ Night Out.

They are available island wide as well as out of state.

Contact them about any photo or video needs, from holiday cards to headshots.

Mention Living808 and you’ll get a 10 percent discount!

If you’re in the process of planning your wedding, Aloha Media Productions will be at The World Class Wedding Expo October 18th and 19th at the Hawaii Convention Center.

Website: www.alohamediapros.com