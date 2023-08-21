A group of Hawaii’s most popular mochi crafters will be selling their mochi-inspired treats in a benefit event on Saturday, august 19th (9am-12pm). The “mochi for Maui” benefit sale and donation drive will be hosted by American Floor & Home at their location on 302 sand island access road in Honolulu. 100% of proceeds from food sales at the event will go to Maui United Way to benefit the victims of the recent brush fires that have affected the people of Maui. The participating mochi crafters are juju mochi sweet treats by kris, Tambry and mochi, bake you a smile Hawaii, mochi momma, mocheeks, mochi wagashi, rice blossoms, and the mochi bar.