Moani Waikiki Mixes Great Food & Drinks with Live Music

Honolulu (KHON2) – Moani Waikiki brings an atmosphere of great live music, food and drinks to the International Market Place.

Co-Owner Micah Keolanui welcomed Living808 to the new Moani location for a taste of the food menu and beer specials that you can enjoy in a “family atmosphere that has live music every night featuring some of Hawaii’s talented artists. We also went into the kitchen with chef and co-owner Mike Leslie to see how the famous “G Style Loco Moco” is made, then sat down to sample that special and others.

Tuesday nights, Moani Waikiki features $20 Miller Lite pitchers and $30 Coors Light and Blue Moon buckets. Miller light has $5 pints for happy hour 5pm-6:30pm Monday-Friday. You can make reservations over the phone at 808.466.2629 or online at www.moaniwaikiki.com.

Moani Waikiki is located in the International Market Place, 2330 Kalakaua Ave Suite 322 (3rd floor).

Website: www.themoanihawaii.com

Instagram handle: @moaniwaikiki