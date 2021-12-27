Miyavi Returns to Hawaii For Blue Note Hawaii Concert

Honolulu (KHON2) – Japanese musician and actor Miyavi is returning to Hawaii to give his fans an unforgettable show at Blue Note Hawaii.

Miyavi has six successful world tours under his belt, totaling more than 250 shows in 30 countries across North and South America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Now, Miyavi is adding Hawaii to his list of in-person performances as he gets ready for his Blue Note Hawaii Concert.

“I am excited to come back to Hawaii. The last time I came there, my fans were so welcoming and I am excited to see them again at Blue Note this upcoming January,” says Miyavi.

In 2013, Miyavi entered a new phase by releasing the single “Ahead Of The Light,” which features his slap guitar with the strong beats of electro/dance music.

Miyavi says, “My singles and album is a work of art to encourage my fans to move forward in life no matter what obstacles they are facing. I feel my music plays an extra special role with my fans, after a year and a half of uncertainty due to the pandemic.”

Fans of Miyavi can see him live at Blue Note Hawaii on January 4th and 5th, and are encouraged to purchase tickets on the official Blue Note Hawaii website.

TICKETS TO MIYAVI’S BLUE NOTE HAWAII SHOW

www.bluenotehawaii.com