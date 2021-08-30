Mixed Plate Goes to Okinawa Preview

Honolulu (KHON2) – Living808 paints it purple with the kick-off of Okinawa week. It’s all to shine a spotlight on the annual Hawaii Okinawa Festival this weekend.

Pamela Young joined the show with a preview of her Mixed Plate special that airs Saturday, September 3rd on KHON2 at 6:30PM.

Mixed Plate goes to Okinawa for the Tsunahiki, the biggest tug of war in the world.

Pamela says there’s a saying in Okinawa. “Ichade Bachode.” Once we meet we are family, and they are not kidding.

Mixed Plate made a pre-covid visit to the island and Pamela shared with Living808 viewers a glimpse of what she saw.