Pamela young gives us one last preview of her Mixed Plate Special “Chibariyo” with a focus on the festival from 2019. A look at a 40 ton rope the length of 2 football fields, woven from tens of millions of rice stalks gathers after the autumn harvest.

Mixed Plate Chibariyo airs on KHON2 this Saturday night at 6:30

Hawaii’s own Okinawa Festival was virtual last year, and will be again this year, but broadcast virtually on the HUOA YouTube and Facebook channels. And KHON2 will have festival highlights in a one hour special at 7pm.