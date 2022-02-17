Miss Hawaii USA Allison Chu Reflects on Her Reign

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Allison Chu is the current and longest reigning Miss Hawaii USA, but this weekend she is passing on her crown. Allison joined Living808 to talk about her exciting year and share the details of this weekend’s pageant.

After being completely virtual last year, the pageant is now back to an in-person event! Tickets to the Miss Hawaii USA and Miss Hawaii Teen USA can be purchased via the pageants’ official website. Those looking to enjoy the pageant from home, are encouraged to tune into KHON2 Saturday, February 20th.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.misshawaiiusa.com.