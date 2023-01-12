Honolulu (KHON2) – Fans of the Miss Hawaii USA and Miss Hawaii Teen USA Pageants can cheer on their favorite contestants this Sunday, January 15th on KHON2. The competitors in the Miss Hawaii USA and Miss Hawaii Teen USA Pageants, are gearing up for the big night. The pageant’s executive director, Alicia Michioka, joined Living808 with all the details.

Tickets to the Miss Hawaii USA and Miss Hawaii Teen USA can be purchased via the pageants’ official website. Those looking to enjoy the pageant from home, are encouraged to tune into KHON2 Sunday, January 15th.

www.misshawaiiusa.com