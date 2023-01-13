Honolulu (KHON2) – The Miss Hawaii USA 2023 pageant will be broadcasted on KHON2, Sunday, January 15th at 7:30PM.

The Miss Hawaii organization is getting ready to crown the next Miss Hawaii USA at its 2023 pageant.

“I had a great run as Miss Hawaii USA 2022. Everyone on the team has been so supportive and fun to be around. Because of the Miss Hawaii USA title, I was able to showcase my health and fitness journey through community events to inspire others to create a healthy lifestyle of their own,” says Kiana Yamat, Miss Hawaii USA 2022.

Miss Hawaii USA 2023 will premiere Sunday, January 15th at 7:30PM on KHON2.

Website:

www.misshawaiiusa.com

www.khon2.com