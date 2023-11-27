In a world dominated by technology, the influx of electronic waste, particularly lithium-ion batteries, poses a growing environmental challenge. To address this issue, the Department of Environmental Services recommends various e-waste recyclers such as E-Opala and T&N Computer Recycling Services offer drop-off locations, while organizations like Going Green Events and Kokua Foundation host monthly recycling drives. It is crucial to dispose of lithium batteries properly, as they are highly flammable. The Refuse Division accepts these batteries at designated locations, urging users to tape terminals before disposal to mitigate the risk of fires.

When it comes to organic waste, the holiday season emphasizes the importance of minimizing food waste. Encouraging practices such as consuming leftovers for subsequent meals and donating excess food to organizations like Aloha Harvest and the Hawaii Food Bank can significantly reduce waste. Additionally, Christmas trees can find a new purpose as compost or be chopped into smaller pieces for disposal in green carts, without the use of bags.

As the holiday season approaches, the Environmental Services Department’s Refuse Division anticipates a surge in waste. To counter this, the emphasis is on recycling materials like corrugated cardboard and metal to reduce overall waste at disposal facilities. A crucial aspect is minimizing food waste during festive gatherings, prioritizing feeding people and animals over discarding edible items.

Notably, there is a concerning trend of propane tanks making their way into disposal facilities. Recognizing the danger posed by these tanks, the public is urged to handle them responsibly and ensure their proper disposal to prevent harm and potential accidents.

For more information, visit https://ENVHonolulu.org