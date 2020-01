Today we introduced a new segment on the show called “Millennial Monday.”

This segment deals with everything from the digital age to tasks that an average millennial has to deal with.

Millennials were born in the years from 1977 to 1995 and are sometimes referred to as generation Y. In this first edition we took 3 millennials and put them to the test.

1. Folding a fitted sheet

2. Tying a tie

3. Sewing a button