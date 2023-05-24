The Na Koa Cohort has been volunteering with Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawai‘i since 2013. The cohort was started as a program to promote resiliency among members of the Hawai‘i National Guard.

Former Hawaii State Adjutant General and Retired Major General of the U.S. Air Force and Hawaii Air National Guard — Darryll Wong and Retired Chief Master Sergeant of the Hawai‘i National Guard and current operations manager of the Hawaiʻi State Veterans Cemetary — Rob Lee, are long time supporters of the ceremony.

“It was the perfect match for us and we couldn’t have asked for a better platform than the Lantern Floating Ceremony.” Robert Lee told Kelly Simek on the Living808 set. “It’s changed my life and as a national guard member it becomes more redefined when you can do things in the community.”

Darryll Wong added, “The Veterans fought these wars for peace so the people can come together and enjoy a peaceful event like the Shinnyo Lantern Floating Ceremony.”

To register for your own lantern and for more information, visit https://lanternfloatinghawaii.com/