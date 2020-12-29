Mililani Town Center’s annual Pineapple Drop

You can enjoy New Year’s Eve festivities a little early and from the comfort of your own home this year according to Shelley Morisaki from Mililani Town Center.

“As many people know, Town Center of Mililani has done the Pineapple Drop for years. It’s an annual tradition and the only event of its kind in Central Oahu. But this year, for the safety of our community, we’re not having it live. We’re presenting the Pineapple Drop at Home, with a special concert with Kapena streaming on our Facebook and Instagram, starting at 6 p.m. with the countdown at 7 p.m. That coincides with midnight on the East Coast and ball drop in New York. This lets our local families celebrate together, maybe pick up dinner from one of great restaurants, and enjoy island music from Kapena, hosted by our returning emcee Devon Nekoba!”

Pineapple Drop at Home

Featuring Kapena at 6 p.m.

Pineapple Drop at 7 p.m.

For more information visit towncenterofmililani.com.