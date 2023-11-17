Mikinola, a trendy women’s boutique in Hawaii Kai Towne Center, is making waves this holiday season with its recently opened 1,700 sqft location. Boasting a refreshment corner, lounge area, and over 200 handpicked designers from around the world, Mikinola aims to provide an immersive shopping experience for its clientele.

Dara Fujio, owner of Mikinola, joined Kelly on Living808 to share about their holiday plans. The store is offering a private shopping experience by appointment until November 29th. As part of their month-long Black Friday event, customers can enjoy discounts of up to 90% off the entire store, ensuring a pleasant and crowd-free shopping experience. Appointments can be booked on shopmikinola.com.

Naomi modeled two stunning looks during the interview to give a preview of what you can find at the shop.

Located next to the Credit Union in the Executive Plaza of Hawaii Kai Towne Center, Mikinola operates on a schedule of Monday, Wednesday, Friday (2-7 pm), Saturday, Sunday (11-6 pm), and is closed on Tuesday and Thursday. For those unable to visit in person, Mikinola can be explored 24/7 on SHOPMIKINOLA.COM or contacted via Instagram DM @Mikinola.

Additionally, Hawaii Kai Towne Center is set to host an exciting holiday event on November 25th at 4 pm. The magical Santa’s Arrival and Tree Lighting Ceremony will feature Santa arriving by boat on the Marina, a Christmas Tree Lighting, live entertainment, and free activities for children. Attendees can take selfies with Santa and stay updated on events by visiting hawaiikaitownecenter.com and following @hawaiikaitownecenter on social media.

With Mikinola as its new resident, Hawaii Kai Towne Center is gearing up for a festive season filled with unique shopping experiences and community events. Don’t miss the chance to be part of the holiday magic at this vibrant shopping destination.

For more info, visit shopmikinola.com.