Mikey’s Aloha Muscle Classic Training with IFBB Pro Clarence White III

Living808
Posted: / Updated:

Honolulu (KHON2)-  Living808’s Mikey Monis is training for the Aloha Muscle Classic with the help of Trainer/Nutrition Coach, IFBB Pro Clarence White.

They invited Tannya to Kakaako Fitness to try out one of Mikey’s workouts and learn what it takes to get ready for a competition.

Clarence provides customized plans for nutrition, meals and workouts whether you’re looking for a healthy lifestyle change or committed to doing physique competitions.

You can connect with him on Instagram: @mr_clw3_ifbb_pro

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story